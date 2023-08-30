Denver Jury convicts man of killing witness to Aurora homicide

Steven Young has now been convicted of first-degree murder for homicides in Denver and Aurora.

DENVER — A Denver jury on Tuesday convicted a man for killing a woman who witnessed a separate homicide that he committed in Aurora.

Steven Daniel Young was found guilty of first-degree murder for the 2020 killing of 32 year-old Charly Lewis.

Her body was found in an alley behind 1065 Federal Blvd. on June 7, 2020. She had been shot to death. It’s believed that Young killed Lewis, in part, because she had witnessed Young commit a murder six days earlier in Aurora. Young was convicted of killing John Cyprian in Aurora in April of 2021.

On June 1, 2020, just before 12:30 p.m., Cyprian was walking along 16th Avenue near Akron Street in Aurora with Lewis when he was shot, prosecutors said. He was arrested in connection with Cyprian's death on June 8, a day after Lewis was found dead in Denver.

“I am grateful to the jury for reaching this verdict, which I hope will provide some measure of comfort to Charly Lewis’s family. I also want to thank the prosecutors and investigators who worked long and hard on this case to get justice for Charly,” said Assistant District Attorney Maggie Conboy, one of the two prosecutors on the case.

Young faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole when he’s sentenced on Sept. 8.

