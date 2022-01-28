Man charged with murder after woman found stabbed to death in Denver

The Denver District Attorney's Office announced that 49-year-old Israel Casarez is being charged the murder of a 54-year-old woman.

DENVER — The man accused of stabbing a woman to death at a hotel on West Colfax on Jan. 21 is now being charged with murder, the Denver District Attorney's Office announced on Friday afternoon.

49-year-old Israel Casarez is accused of killing 54-year-old Dina Casias at a hotel located at 5035 W. Colfax Avenue, according to the DA's Office.

According to the DA's Office, police relieved multiple 911 calls about a man with a knife breaking windows. Police said that the callers reported seeing blood through one of the windows.

The Denver Police Department (DPD) said when they entered one of the hotel rooms they found Casias lying unresponsive. Denver DA's Office said that Casias was stabbed multiple times in the chest and paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene.

DPD found Casarez in one of the hotel rooms standing behind a door with a large knife in his hand. Police took him into custody.

On Jan. 27 the Officer of the Medical Examiner ruled Casias’ death a homicide, the DA's Office said.

The DA's Office announced that Casarez is now being charged with one count of first-degree murder.

