Denver man sentenced to over 12 years in federal prison distributing meth

32-year-old Luis Enrique Delgado-Arvizu was sentenced last week to 150 months in federal prison.

DENVER — Luis Enrique Delgado-Arvizu was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for his role in a "large methamphetamine distribution organization," according to U.S. Attorney, Jason Dunn.

“The work in this case disrupted a major drug trafficking operation and took a significant dealer off Colorado’s streets,” said Dunn. “Together with our law enforcement partners, we were able to stop a major supplier of methamphetamine from poisoning our communities further.”

In July 2015, Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) Strike Force Group-1 began an investigation into the drug trafficking activities of two methamphetamine trafficking organizations, the release said.

The first was led by convicted defendant Cesar Paul Cansino-Obeso and the second led by fugitive Isaias Campos-Rutiaga, according to the release.

Both imported large amounts of methamphetamine from Mexico into the United States, the release said.

The drugs were transported by couriers from California to three Denver-based distributors working for Campos-Rutiaga, one of whom was Delgado-Arvizu, the attorney's office said.

On a monthly basis, Delgado-Arvizu received 60-to-100 pounds of methamphetamine from Campos-Rutiago, which Delgado-Arvizu then distributed to customers throughout the metro area, according to the release.

Delgado-Arvizu was arrested with 22 pounds of meth and more than $60,000 in cash, according to a release from Attorney Dunn's office.

“The specific mission of the DEA Denver Field Division’s StrikeForce Group is to target and dismantle trans-national drug trafficking organizations operating in the Rocky Mountain Region and beyond. Mr. Delgado-Arizu was a member of a drug trafficking organization responsible for the distribution of significant amounts of methamphetamine along the Front Range,” said DEA Special Agent in Charge Deanne Reuter. “This investigation is an example of DEA’s commitment to the protection our communities by working alongside our state, federal and local law enforcement partners to identify the most significant threats to the public safety.”

During the sentencing, U.S. District Court Judge Raymond P. Moore noted that although this was Delgado-Arvizu's first offense of any kind, the amount of drugs distributed by the defendant warranted the twelve-year sentence, according to the release.

Following his prison sentence, Delgado-Arvizu will serve five years of supervised release, the release said.