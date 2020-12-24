Man shot early Christmas Eve morning in Athmar Park neighborhood just north of Ruby Hill Park

Denver Police said no arrests had been made.

DENVER — A shooting in the early morning hours of Christmas Eve sent a man to the hospital.

Denver Police said in a tweet the man was shot in the 1300 block of South Navajo Street. That's in the Athmar Park neighborhood, one block north of Ruby Hill Park.

The extent of the shooting victim's injuries was not disclosed by police.

The victim's condition was also not released.

No arrests had been made in the shooting, police said.

Officers are still investigating what lead up to the shooting and trying to identify who the shooter was, police said.

ALERT: #Denver officers are investigating a shooting in the 1300 block of S Navajo St. One Adult male was transported to the hospital with unknown extent of injuries. Officers are working to gather more information about this incident. No arrests at this time. pic.twitter.com/09FNpAZZsX — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) December 24, 2020

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.