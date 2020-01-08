Denver man shot in face during dispute with neighbor, police say

The man is expected to survive.

DENVER — A man was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds after a dispute with his neighbor in Denver Friday afternoon, according to police.

The Denver Police Department (DPD) said officers were called to the 3100 block of Lawrence Street just after 4:30 p.m.

DPD said officers found a man who had been shot at least three times, and at least one of those shots was to the face.

He was taken to the hospital, where he is expected to survive.

No one has been taken into custody, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

