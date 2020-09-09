Man found stabbed to death on Auraria campus

Police said the victim is not believed to be associated with the campus.

DENVER — A man was found stabbed to death on the Auraria campus Tuesday afternoon.

Denver Police said the victim was found in the 1100 block of St. Francis Way, which is just west of Speer Boulevard near Champa Street.

The victim is not believed to be associated with the campus, police said.

A police spokesperson said officers were called to a stabbing just before noon.

Witnesses told police there was an argument between the victim and another person. Police said the argument escalated and then the man was stabbed.

No one is in custody, police said.

A physical description of the suspect was not immediately available.

ALERT: DPD is investigating a homicide following a stabbing in the 1100 block of St. Francis Way. The adult male victim is not believed to be associated with the campus. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to call 720-913-7867. #Denver pic.twitter.com/4recTEGnAL — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) September 8, 2020

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.