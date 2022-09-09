x
Denver woman found guilty of manslaughter in boyfriend's death

Jenny Nguyen, 29, was found guilty of manslaughter in the 2020 shooting of Jamal Robinson.

DENVER — A Denver jury this week found a woman guilty of three charges in the death of her boyfriend in 2020.

Jenny Nguyen, 29, was convicted Thursday of manslaughter and two evidence-tampering charges for killing 26-year-old Jamal Robinson.

Denver Police said they found Robinson in a heavily damaged Ford Fusion in a field near East 54th Avenue and Yampa Street after responding to a call of shots fired and a car crash just after midnight April 25, 2020. He later died at a hospital.

Police said it wasn't apparent at first that Robinson had been shot, but officers found a bullet casing inside the Ford, as well as five other casings outside a home on East 54th Avenue.

Their investigation led them to Nguyen, who police said had been involved in at least two previous domestic violence incidents with Robinson.

Credit: Denver Police Dept.
Jenny Nguyen

Robinson's mother told police that while Nguyen and Robinson were still together, Nguyen had started a relationship with another man but wanted to continue her relationship with Robinson, according to a probable cause statement.

Police arrested Nguyen and found that a video clip from a security camera at her home appeared to have been deleted.

Nguyen was charged with first-degree murder but was convicted of the lesser charge of manslaughter.

Sentencing was set for Oct. 28.

