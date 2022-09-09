Denver woman found guilty of manslaughter in boyfriend's death

Jenny Nguyen, 29, was found guilty of manslaughter in the 2020 shooting of Jamal Robinson.

DENVER — A Denver jury this week found a woman guilty of three charges in the death of her boyfriend in 2020.

Jenny Nguyen, 29, was convicted Thursday of manslaughter and two evidence-tampering charges for killing 26-year-old Jamal Robinson.

Denver Police said they found Robinson in a heavily damaged Ford Fusion in a field near East 54th Avenue and Yampa Street after responding to a call of shots fired and a car crash just after midnight April 25, 2020. He later died at a hospital.

Police said it wasn't apparent at first that Robinson had been shot, but officers found a bullet casing inside the Ford, as well as five other casings outside a home on East 54th Avenue.

Their investigation led them to Nguyen, who police said had been involved in at least two previous domestic violence incidents with Robinson.

Robinson's mother told police that while Nguyen and Robinson were still together, Nguyen had started a relationship with another man but wanted to continue her relationship with Robinson, according to a probable cause statement.

Police arrested Nguyen and found that a video clip from a security camera at her home appeared to have been deleted.

Nguyen was charged with first-degree murder but was convicted of the lesser charge of manslaughter.

Sentencing was set for Oct. 28.

