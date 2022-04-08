3 indicted in massage parlor human trafficking ring

The three coerced women into sexual activity with customers at spas in Denver and Lakewood, according to the Colorado Attorney General's Office.

DENVER — A Colorado grand jury has indicted three people in a criminal enterprise to coerce women into sexual activity with customers at four massage parlors in Denver and Lakewood, the state attorney general's office said Friday.

Hye Kyeung Seo, Sang Hyon Shim and Seon Hee Wolf are charged with 19 counts that include human trafficking, pimping, money laundering, the attorney general's office says in a news release.

The three owned and operated four massage parlors where the crimes took place, authorities said:

Jewel Spa, 1836/1838 S. Sheridan Blvd., Denver

Pine Therapy, 8485 W. Colfax Ave., Lakewood

ABC Spa, 727 Simms St., Unit A, Lakewood

A Spa, 6469 W. Colfax Ave., Lakewood

The three suspects were accused of conspiring to coerce women into sexual activity with customers for money at those spas between at least January 2021 and March of this year, the release says.

Each spa had a small bedroom where employees appeared to live and sleep, the attorney general's office said.

The suspects were accused of laundering money from the prostitution through multiple methods, including through casinos and money orders, making small cash deposits at ATMs and evading federal reporting requirements, according to the release.

Investigators linked the suspects to the enterprise through business records, banking records, vehicle registrations and phone records, the release says.

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser said that human trafficking is a growing problem in the state.

“Human traffickers commonly use illicit massage businesses to exploit workers," he says in the release. "It is critical for law enforcement and community partners to continue to work together to investigate and prosecute those who victimize and traffic people for sexual servitude."

The suspects were charged with:

Felony racketeering and conspiracy under the Colorado Organized Crime Control Act

Conspiracy to commit human trafficking for sexual servitude

Pimping

Conspiracy to commit pimping

Money laundering

Conspiracy to commit money laundering

Keeping a place of prostitution

Pandering

Seo and Shim were also charged with:

Human Trafficking for sexual Servitude

Agencies that worked on the investigation included the Attorney General’s Special Prosecutions Unit, 1st Judicial District Attorney's Office, Denver District Attorney's Office, Colorado Department of Revenue Criminal Tax Enforcement Section, Lakewood Police Department and the Denver Police Department’s Human Trafficking Unit.