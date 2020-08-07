2 killed in northeast Denver

Police are investigating after two people were found dead Wednesday morning.

DENVER — Two people were found dead in northeast Denver.

The bodies were found in an apartment in the 12200 block of Albrook Drive in the Montbello neighborhood. That's near Peoria Street and East 47th Avenue.

Denver Police have not said how the people died. Police said they are investigating the deaths as a double homicide.

One body was found at around 9 p.m. Tuesday after police received a call to perform a welfare check at the apartment, according to a police spokesman.

After finding the body, officers were approved a search warrant at around 6 a.m. Wednesday. When they went into the apartment they found the second body, police said.

Police said investigators are working to gather more information on the homicides. No information has been released about a possible suspect.

There are at least five other deaths in Denver that are being investigated as homicides since July 1.