Mother arrested in connection with daughter's homicide

Jolene Beyer-LaCrue is being held on suspicion of child abuse resulting in death.

DENVER — The mother of a 9-month-old girl who died from blunt force injuries last summer has been arrested nine months after the girl's death.

Jolene Beyer-LaCrue, 19, was arrested by Denver Police (DPD) officers Thursday night. DPD said LaCrue is being held on investigation of child abuse resulting in death. LaCrue's boyfriend, Cain Gallardo, 21, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder on May 4, DPD said.

LaCrue is being held in the Denver Detention Center without bond, according to jail records. Gallardo is also being held in the Denver Detention Center on a $100,000 cash bond, court records show.

Gianna Rosales was 9-months-old when she died. She was rushed to Denver Health on Aug. 3, 2020 and died the next day, DPD said. Gianna would have turned one-year-old on Oct. 25, 2020.

Much of the case is not known since arrest affidavits and probable cause for arrest statements are currently sealed.

Denver Police said Gianna's death was extensively investigated over the past nine months by their homicide detectives and the Denver Medical Examiner's Office.

Gallardo's next court appearance is scheduled for June 14. LaCrue's next court appearance has not yet been scheduled.

