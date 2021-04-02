1987 Denver murder of accomplished Broadway dancer remains unsolved

Harriet Duvallo, 53, was attacked and severely beaten as she returned from the grocery store and later died from her injuries.

DENVER — It was 34 years ago this week when an accomplished Broadway dancer was severely beaten as she returned home from the grocery store and to this day those responsible for her death have never been identified.

On Feb. 3, 1987, Harriet Duvallo, 53, was attacked by an unknown person or people in the area of 817 E. 10th Ave. in the Capitol Hill area of Denver, according to a Facebook post from Metro Denver Crime Stoppers. She was severely beaten during the attack and died the following day, the post says.

Around the time of the attack on Duvallo, there was a wave of attacks by youth wielding golf clubs, bricks and knives, according to a 1987 article from the Associated Press.

Prior to her death, Duvallo was an accomplished Broadway dancer and worked for a major airline company.

Anyone with information can contact Denver Police and reference case number 8702-05279

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

