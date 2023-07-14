Ex-boyfriend convicted of killing woman, dumping body along roadway

Roxann Martinez was set to testify in a high profile murder trial but her killing was unrelated to that case, according to police.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — A Denver jury convicted a man Friday for killing his ex-girlfriend and then leaving her body along a roadway more than two years ago.

After deliberating for six hours the jury found Emmanuel Chandler guilty of first-degree murder for the killing of Roxann Martinez. Chandler was immediately sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Martinez's body was found on Feb. 25, 2021 lying in a street gutter near 3800 block of South Wabash Street. She had been shot to death. According to prosecutors, Chandler used bleach in attempt to cover up his crime.

Martinez, 31, was scheduled to testify in the murder trial of Donthe Lucas in Pueblo County. Police said her killing was unrelated to the Kelsie Schelling case and said her death was the result of a domestic violence incident.

Even though Martinez could not testify, Donthe Lucas was ultimately convicted in March 2021 for the murder of Schelling who was pregnant at the time she disappeared in 2013.

Schelling's body has never been found, but she is presumed dead.

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.