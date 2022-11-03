Palm print helped identify man convicted of killing teen

Imanol Del Valle, 19, was fatally shot during an attempted robbery, according to prosecutors.

DENVER — A palm print on the driver's side door of a vehicle helped police identify the man who was convicted this month of killing a teen last year in Denver.

Imanol Del Valle,19, was found with gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat of a Honda Accord at the intersection of Ellsworth Avenue and Newton Street in the early morning hours of Jan. 17, 2021.

He had been shot in the head, chest and arm and later died from his injuries.

According to an arrest affidavit from the Denver Police Department, a latent palm print was found on the exterior of the driver's side door of Del Valle's car. It was a match to Edwin Marentes. He was arrested on Jan. 24 after officers spotted him checking door handles on vehicles in the area of West Yale Avenue and South Green Court.

When he was arrested he was in possession of a gun that was believed to be used in the killing of Del Valle, the affidavit says. Prosecutors said Del Valle was killed during an attempted robbery.

On Nov. 1 of this year, a Denver jury convicted Marentes on one count of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder. He's scheduled for sentencing on Jan. 6, 2022.

