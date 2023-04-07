Denver man pleads guilty in murders of estranged wife, her friend

Matthew Madden, 38, is scheduled to be sentenced on June 30.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — A man charged with fatally stabbing his estranged wife and her friend pleaded guilty Friday to two counts of second-degree murder.

Officers responded to the 2200 block of South Marion Street for a domestic violence incident in September 2021 and found two women with stab wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

> The video above aired in September 2021

Two sleeping children were also found in the home. They were not hurt.

The women were identified as 33-year-old Katherine Pivoda, who was Madden's estranged wife, and 49-year-old Jennifer Gelvin.

According to a probable cause statement, Madden was bloody and holding a knife when they found him. They tased him after he refused to drop the knife, and the document says he was taken to the hospital in critical condition for treatment of self-inflicted injuries suffered before his arrest including cuts on his neck, chest and arms.

The PC statement says neighbors reported hearing an argument from their homes and someone yelling "get out" repeatedly before the commotion stopped.

A witness also told police that Madden had moved out around July of that year.

Sentencing is set for June 30.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE FREE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.