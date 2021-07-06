Denver native killed by stray bullet while riding on Chicago train

Max Lewis was shot in the neck on July 1 when he was on the train headed home from an internship.

CHICAGO — A Denver native who was attending college in Chicago died after he was struck by a stray bullet while riding on Chicago's Green Line train last week, a Facebook post from Kent Denver School says.

Max Lewis graduated from the school in 2019, the post says.

"Max touched so many lives at our school and made a deep and positive impact on all he met. From the moment he arrived in sixth grade, he was known for his intellect, kindness and generosity of spirit. Over his seven years at Kent Denver, he grew into an exceptional scholar full of good humor, curiosity, drive and a deep passion for technology. Max was an extraordinary young man with so much to offer the world, and he will be deeply missed," Head of School Dr. Rand Harrington said in a statement posted on Facebook.

Lewis, who attended the University of Chicago, was on his way home from a summer internship in the downtown area when the shooting occurred, NBC Chicago reported.

The 20-year-old was shot in the neck when a bullet crashed through a window of the train on July 1. He passed away on July 4, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

"He did nothing wrong," Zach Cogin, who was Lewis's roommate, told NBC Chicago.

"He wasn't walking into a bad area, he wasn't doing something he shouldn't have done. He was working an internship and took public transportation that thousands of millions of people take in the city."

No arrests have been made, according to NBC Chicago.

