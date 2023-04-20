Man cut officer's throat with badge pin, prosecutors say

Neil Hagerty, 57, is charged with assault on a peace officer in the April 14 attack in Denver.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — Denver prosecutors have charged a man with numerous counts including assault on a peace officer after they said he ripped off an officer's badge and then used the pin from it to cut the officer's throat, the Denver District Attorney's Office said Thursday.

The attack happened just after midnight April 14 as officers responded to a welfare check in the area of 625 N. Pennsylvania St. While officers spoke with the reporting person, 57-year-old Neil Hagerty came out of an apartment building and approached them, according to the probable cause statement for his arrest from Denver Police.

Hagerty immediately tore off the officer's badge, cut his throat and then tried to disarm the officer by grabbing for his service weapon, the document says. The officer called for backup as he continued to fight with Hagerty.

When the second officer arrived, Hagerty attempted to grab that officer's Taser, the PC statement says.

Both officers had "visible injuries," according to the document.

Hagerty is charged with three felony counts and two misdemeanor counts:

One count of second-degree assault on a peace officer

Two counts of attempting to disarm a peace officer

Two misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest

Hagerty is next scheduled to be in court for an advisement hearing April 21.

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.