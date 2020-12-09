Officers shoot man who fled from traffic stop, fired shots at deputies, Denver police say

The suspect was killed after a pursuit that started in Adams County and ended near West Colfax Avenue and North Meade Street, DPD said.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) and the Adams County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) were on the scene of an officer-involved shooting early Saturday morning in Denver.

The shooting occurred about 4:30 a.m. in the area of West Colfax Avenue and North Meade Street in west Denver, according to both agencies.

No officers were injured.

The suspect, a man, was killed, DPD said.

DPD Division Chief Ron Thomas said that the incident started at East 58th Avenue and Broadway, when ACSO deputies attempted to stop a white ford SUV for an unknown traffic infraction.

The SUV fled from deputies, going south, and deputies pursued the vehicle. At West 48th Avenue and Bannock Street, the driver of the SUV fired shots at the deputies, Thomas said.

The pursuit went into Denver, which was when DPD joined the chase. After several attempts to stop the vehicle, officers succeeded in stopping it at West Conejos Place and North Meade Street, Thomas said.

The driver, who was armed, and a woman got out of the vehicle and ran. Officers stopped them about a block away in a backyard near Colfax and Meade. The man didn't drop his weapon, and officers shot and killed him, Thomas said.

The woman was not injured and was being treated as a witness.

Thomas said the entire incident from when ACSO deputies attempted the traffic stop to when officers shot the suspect was about 15 minutes.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.