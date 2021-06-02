Denver Police to give update on deadly officer-involved shooting

Shannon Wright, 29, was shot and killed by two officers after he threatened them with a gun, according to DPD.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) will give an update Wednesday afternoon on an officer-involved shooting that left a man dead last weekend.

> Video above from Sunday: 2 Denver Police officers involved in shooting near West Alameda Avenue.

DPD said two officers shot and killed a man identified by the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner as Shannon Wright, 29, after he threatened them with a gun.

9NEWS will live stream the news conference scheduled for 2 p.m. in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube channel and on the 9NEWS app.

DPD Division Chief Ron Thomas said a clerk at a liquor store located in the 1300 block of West Alameda Avenue called police just before 3 p.m. on Sunday about a man armed with an assault-style rifle.

The armed man had brandished the gun at the clerk through the liquor store's drive-through window, according to Thomas.

Officers were already in the area, Thomas said, and they spotted a suspect identified as Wright about a block away from the liquor store. The officers gave commands for the him to put down the gun, Thomas said.

Wright came toward the officers, threatening them, according to Thomas, and then the officers shot him multiple times.

The man was taken to Denver Health where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

A multi-department investigation into the case is underway, DPD said.

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Investigations from 9Wants to Know

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.