Denver Police investigate officer involved shooting

The shooting happened in the area of Uinta Street and East Colfax Avenue.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is investigating an officer involved shooting that happened in the area of East Colfax Avenue and Uinta Street, Sunday. That's near East Colfax Avenue and Yosemite Street, north of the Lowry neighborhood.

A man was transported to a local hospital, his condition was unknown, according to DPD. No officers were injured in the shooting, DPD said.

DPD tweeted about the shooting at about 6:15 p.m. saying there was a large police presence in the area.

Drivers in the area were advised to use alternate routes as crews were still on scene, according to the tweet.

ALERT: Large police presence in the area of E Colfax and Uinta St on a Officer involved shooting . Alternate routes advised. Updates will be posted as information comes available. pic.twitter.com/1zuoc5nesD — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) June 14, 2021

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

