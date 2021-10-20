Department of Corrections officers shoot, injure man wanted for parole violation

The shooting happened Wednesday morning in the 1000 block of South Parker Road, according to police.

DENVER — Officers with the Colorado Department of Corrections (DOC) shot and injured a man who was wanted on a parole violation on Wednesday morning, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD).

DPD was investigating the shooting at an apartment complex around the 1000 block of South Parker Road.

No officers or bystanders were injured, and the man who was shot was transported to a hospital and was in critical condition, said DPD Division Chief Joe Montoya.

DOC parole officers were looking for a fugitive who was wanted on a parole violation. They found the man, who was armed with a handgun, Montoya said.

The incident started outside at the apartment complex and ended in a hallway of one of the buildings, Montoya said. It was unclear how many DOC officers fired their weapons or how many shots were fired.

The shooting occurred at about 11 a.m., before DPD officers arrived on scene, Montoya said.

DPD didn't identify the man who was shot, and Montoya said he didn't have information on the man's parole violation.

No one else was in custody, he said.

DPD's homicide unit was investigating, along with investigators from the Colorado State Patrol and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Montoya said.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.