Denver Police to give update on officers' fatal shooting of suspect

DPD will hold a briefing at 2 p.m. Monday on the shooting last week near West 1st Avenue and Perry Street.

The Denver Police Department (DPD) will hold a briefing Monday afternoon to provide information on the fatal shooting of a suspect by DPD officers on Friday.

Matt Clark, DPD commander of the Major Crimes Division, will give an update at 2 p.m. on the officer-involved shooting in the area of West 1st Avenue and Perry Street. No officers were injured during the incident.

Police were called about 4:15 p.m. Friday when someone said the suspect was firing gunshots into the air at a playground near Morrison Road and West Ohio Avenue, according to DPD Division Chief Ron Thomas.

Thomas said when officers arrived on scene, they saw the suspect driving away and pursued him after he refused to stop.

After a pursuit that went through southwest Denver, to Lakewood, and back again, the suspect appeared to lose control of his vehicle at West 1st Avenue and Perry Street and crashed, Thomas said.

After crashing, Thomas said the suspect got out of the car and threatened officers with a handgun. Multiple officers fired shots, Thomas said.