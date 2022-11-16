DA won't charge officer who shot and killed man in domestic violence standoff

Chaz Gallegos was using an injured woman as a human shield when he was shot in July, the Denver district attorney said.

DENVER — The Denver Police officer who fatally shot a man who was using an injured woman as a human shield was justified in his use of deadly force, according to a letter from the Denver District Attorney's Office.

On July 15, several officers responded to 329 E. 51st Ave. after receiving a 911 call from the woman's parents. They reported that their daughter and grandchild who were both inside the home had called them asking for help.

They reported that Chaz Gallegos was assaulting the woman and not allowing her to leave the residence. It was reported that he was armed with a knife.

When officers arrived at the home, they found the front door locked, according to Denver District Attorney Beth McCann's decision letter. They announced themselves as officers and heard “continued screaming” from the woman inside.

Due to the urgency of the situation, the officers made the decision to kick in the door. Immediately after the door was opened, Gallegos yelled, “I’m going to kill her. Shut the door,” the decision letter says.

The officers were able to see the woman on a set of stairs being “forcibly held from behind” by Gallegos, according to the letter.

Later, when the officers were interviewed, they each stated that they felt Gallegos was using the victim as a human shield. They also reported that he was holding a knife near her throat and there was blood visible on her and in the immediate area.

The officers also indicated that it was "apparent" that the woman was getting weaker and losing consciousness. They felt that she might bleed to death if they did not intervene to save her, the letter says.

One officer aimed his rifle toward the top of Gallegos' head and fired a single shot that struck Gallegos and caused him to lose his grip on the woman and fall backward, the letter says. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other officers rushed to aid the victim. It was later determined she had six stab wounds to her neck and multiple cuts to her hands and arm. She suffered damage to her vocal cord and had a fractured jaw and nose.

McCann concluded after reviewing the evidence that the shooting was legally justified in order to protect the woman from further injury or death. No charges will be filed against the officer.