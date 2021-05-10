Suspect arrested in shooting of Denver officer

Pedro Juan Gallegos, 40, was arrested in connection to the shooting Saturday night, police said.

DENVER — A suspect has been arrested in connection to a shooting in Denver's Sunnyside neighborhood that left an officer in critical condition Saturday night, Denver Police Department (DPD) said on Monday.

Pedro Juan Gallegos, 40, was taken into custody on suspicion of the following charges, according to DPD:

Attempted first-degree murder

Possession of a weapon by a previous offender

First-degree criminal trespass.

DPD said officers they were called just before 11 p.m. on Saturday to a home on the 4200 block of Alcott Street for a report of an unknown person on someone's porch.

As officers approached, DPD said the officers were fired upon and one suffered a gunshot wound to his leg.

Other officers provided aid for the the injured officer, who has not been identified, until he was transported to Denver Health for surgery, according to DPD.

"We are still holding our breath a little bit, hoping that he's going to pull through and be OK," Division Chief Ron Thomas said early Sunday morning.

The officer remained stable in critical condition on Monday, DPD said.

Several persons of interest were originally detained in connection to the incident, according to DPD.

