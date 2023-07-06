Officer injured, suspect dead after early morning shooting

The shooting happened in the 2600 block of North Zuni Street, according to police.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is investigating a shooting that left a suspect dead and sent an officer to the hospital.

The shooting happened in the 2600 block of Zuni Street, DPD tweeted. That's near North Speer Boulevard and Interstate 25.

Police said one officer and one suspect were involved in the shooting.

Both the suspect and officer were transported to the hospital, according to DPD. The suspect died and the officer had a non-life threatening gunshot wound, police said.

Police have not released any information about what lead up to the shooting at this time.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.

