Man attacks Denver officers with badge, police say

A 58-year-old man is accused of taking an officer's badge and using it as a weapon. Three Denver Police officers were treated for cuts and abrasions.

DENVER — Denver Police said a 58-year-old man was arrested early Friday morning after injuring three officers.

Police said an officer responded at 12:30 a.m. to a call for a welfare check in the 600 block of North Pennsylvania Street.

While the officer was speaking to the caller, the person the call was made for came out of the building, ripped off the officer's badge and used it to cut the officer, according to police.

The suspect was still combative as additional officers arrived on scene, and he injured two additional officers before he was taken into custody, police said.

The suspect is being held on suspicion of aggravated assault to a peace officer.

In total, three officers suffered cuts and abrasions during the struggle. They have all been released from the hospital.

