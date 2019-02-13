DENVER — A carjacking suspect is in custody following a pursuit that began north of downtown Denver and ended at a busy intersection about a mile and a half away.

The Denver Police Department said the incident started with a report just after 10 a.m. Wednesday that someone had been carjacked at knifepoint near East 20th Avenue and Logan Street. When officers found the suspect’s vehicle, they got permission to pursue it, according to Denver Police Department spokesperson Doug Schepman.

The suspect’s white Volkswagen hatchback was ultimately stopped when police conducted a P.I.T. maneuver near the intersection of Speer Boulevard and Lincoln Street.

That intersection closed for the investigation – something that led to delays for drivers in the busy area.

The suspect who was taken into custody has not yet been identified. He is believed to have been the only person involved in the initial carjacking, according to DPD.

A P.I.T. maneuver is a technique where police force a fleeing car to turn sideways, causing the driver to lose control and stop.

