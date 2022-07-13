2 officers hit by suspect vehicle in Denver

The incident took place in the area of South Zenobia Street and West Alameda Avenue, police said. Both officers received minor injuries.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — Authorities are looking for a suspect who hit two Denver Police Department (DPD) officers with his car Wednesday morning.

DPD said the officers were working to stop a vehicle involved in a minor crash around 7:12 a.m. in the area of South Zenobia Street and West Alameda Avenue. That's just east of the Belmar area in Lakewood.

The officers made contact with the suspect vehicle around 7:26 a.m. While trying to contact the driver, the vehicle drove away injuring both officers, according to DPD.

The officers suffered minor injuries, and one was transported to the hospital for a routine procedure.

The driver has not been located, and DPD said officers are searching for a maroon vehicle.

No additional suspect information was released.

The 200 block of Alameda Avenue was closed while officers investigated.

Anyone who may have information about this crash is asked to call DPD at 720-913-2000.

> Do you have a news tip on this story or any other story? We want to hear from you! Tell us about it by emailing newstips@9news.com.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

You can watch videos on demand from our top stories, local politics, investigations, Colorado specific features and even classic 9NEWS videos from the 1980s. If you missed a special program, such as a documentary, you will find them in the "9NEWS Original" channel on the app.

> See a typo in one of our stories? Let us know so we can fix it! Email viewerfeedback@9news.com.