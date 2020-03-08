Officers won't face charges in shooting of suspect who stole DPD vehicle

The district attorney says 3 officers were justified in shooting at the suspect who was armed with a rifle and led officers on a chase last October.

DENVER — Three Denver police officers won't face charges in the shooting of a man who fled from officers in a stolen a police vehicle that had an unsecured police-issued rifle in the front seat, according to the Denver District Attorney's Office.

Denver District Attorney Beth McCann released that decision in a letter Monday in regards to the officer-involved shooting of Adam Martinez on Oct. 21, 2019.

The incident started when Martinez attempted a carjacking with a knife at a car wash at West 6th Avenue and Santa Fe Drive in Denver, according to the statement of facts in the decision letter. When Denver Police Department (DPD) officers approached Martinez, one of the officers used a Taser on him, which had no effect.

Martinez got into a vehicle belonging to DPD Officer Ana Munoz. The keys were in the vehicle, as was an AR-15 rifle, which was unsecured in a case on the front seat. The case also held three magazines containing 30 rounds of ammunition each, according to the decision letter.

> Video above: Suspect in officer-involved shooting dead, aired Oct. 21, 2019.

Martinez fled in the stolen DPD vehicle and officers chased him, the letter says. At times during pursuit, Martinez pointed and waved the AR-15 rifle out the window, the letter says.

DPD Officer Wesley Keelan conducted a maneuver to stop the vehicle near 8th Avenue and Zuni Street and became pinned in his car. Keelen climbed out his passenger window and took cover while three other officers shot at Martinez, who was holding the rifle, the letter says.

The officers who fired their weapons were Ismael Lopez, Vincent Vasquez and John Allred. The DA's Office determined that they shot Martinez in self-defense and defense of others.

At the time of the incident, DPD said they would investigate why the AR-15 was left on the front passenger seat of Munoz's vehicle and was not secured. On Monday, a DPD spokesperson said the department would now begin its internal review.

"Regarding the officer-involved shooting, now that the DA has issued her decision, DPD will begin its internal review of the incident to determine whether or not officers acted in accordance with department policies," the spokesperson said. "The internal review and its timing with respect to the DA’s decision letter are standard practice."

When the AR-15 rifle was recovered at the shooting scene, its safety was in the "fire" position, which suggested Martinez had made the rifle ready to shoot. The rifle was also loaded with 30 cartridges, according to the letter.