Denver officers shoot suspect in barricade situation, police say

It happened Monday night on Oneida Street in the South Park Hill neighborhood.

DENVER — A suspect was shot by Denver police during a barricade Monday night, the Denver Police Department said.

Police responded to a family disturbance call around 8:30 p.m. in the 2000-block of North Oneida Street, which is in the South Park Hill neighborhood.

Chief Ron Thomas said a suspect was armed with a knife and preventing two other people in a home from leaving.

Officers called crisis negotiators, but while waiting for negotiators to arrive, said the suspect started assaulting someone inside the home.

Officers fired at the suspect, who was quickly pronounced dead at the scene, Thomas said.

Police said a victim who was assaulted by the suspect was taken to the hospital. That person is in serious condition tonight.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.



SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE FREE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.