Police release picture of suspect car associated with shooting that injured 9 at Denver park

DENVER, Colorado — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is asking for help finding suspects in a shooting at a park on Aug. 9 that injured nine people, including six people under age 18.

The victims include a 3-year-old girl and two children who are 11 years old and 12 years old, according to DPD Chief Paul Pazen. Three of the victims are 17. None of them have life-threatening injuries.

On Thursday, police released a picture of a car they said they believe is associated with the suspects in this case. It is a late 90s or early 2000s Honda Civic, according to police.

The shooting happened on the afternoon of Sunday, Aug. 9 near a park in the 1400 block of West Byers Place, near West Alameda Avenue and South Pecos Street.

Pazen said they need additional information from community members and the victims.

"Not only do we need the community to share information that they may have about this incident, but we are also seeking information from the victims, the victims' family, and the victims' friends," Pazen said. "We need additional information as it has been limited so far."

Four of the nine victims were females ranging in ages from 3 years old to 27 years old. The five male shooting victims were 12 years old to 22 years old. A tenth person, a 22-year-old man, sustained minor injuries after being struck by a vehicle while trying to get away, DPD said.

The victims appeared to be having a family gathering in the park and are not suspected of having any involvement in the shooting, according to DPD. On Tuesday Aug. 11, Pazen noted that a music video of some kind was also being shot at the park at the same time.

This was just the latest shooting involving young victims. DPD's data through July 12 shows that victims 17 years old and younger have been shot and killed three times as often this year as last year in the city. Police also said more guns have been stolen this year when compared to last year within the city. Through Aug. 6, a total of 422 guns were stolen in the city, which is about 100 more than that same time frame last year.

Anyone with information about any of the crimes is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Callers can remain anonymous and can be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Tips can also be submitted online through the Crime Stoppers website.