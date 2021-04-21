Police searching for person who shot and killed a man in the Cole neighborhood

Abdul Muhammad was found shot on the sidewalk on East Bruce Randolph Avenue near Franklin Street.

DENVER — Police are asking for the public's help in finding the person or people who shot and killed a man in Denver's Cole neighborhood.

Denver Police (DPD) said Abdul Muhammad was found shot on a sidewalk in the 1600 block of East Bruce Randolph Avenue just before 11 p.m. Sunday, April 11. That is near the intersection of Franklin Street.

Further details about the case have not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or go to metrodenvercrimestoppers.com.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

