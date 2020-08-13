x
Denver police to address increase in public gatherings, illegal activity on Federal Blvd

Police and city council members will discuss recent safety issues along the Federal Boulevard Corridor during a 2:30 press conference.
DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) and city council members are holding a press conference Thursday afternoon regarding safety issues related to a recent increase of large gatherings in the Federal Boulevard Corridor.

"These large social gatherings along Federal Boulevard have led to an increase in illegal activity in the area," DPD said in a news release. "Additionally, these gatherings may cause the further spread of COVID-19." 

Denver Police Commander Jeffrey Martinez along with Denver City Council Members Jamie Torres and Jolon Clark will speak at the 2:30 event from Grandpa’s Burger Haven parking lot at located at 23 S. Federal Blvd. 

