Denver Police arrest 9 for trespassing at its training academy

The group damaged a fence while making their way into the academy, police said.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) arrested nine people for trespassing on their training academy grounds Tuesday night.

Police said at around 9:30 p.m., officers noticed a small group of people trespassing at 2155 N. Akron Way, where the academy is located.

The group damaged a perimeter fence while illegally entering the academy grounds and defaced signs, DPD said in a news release.

Officers intervened and prevented further potential damage to the academy, according to the release.

“If Denver residents have concerns and/or ideas about the future of policing in Denver, we encourage them to contact us and engage in productive dialogue,” said Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen. “However, reckless efforts to harm people and property in our city are inexcusable and will not be tolerated.”

DPD said it is investigating the intentions of the people arrested, and if additional suspects were involved in the incident.

DPD identified the people who were arrested as: Jonathan Vogel, 18, Rosemary Rianoshek,19, Janette Steedley, 36, Richard Gonzales, 30, Christina Gatlin, 29, Benjamin Behrman, 20, Lukas Leatham-Simbeck, 19, as well as two juveniles.

All of the suspects were arrested for investigation of second-degree criminal trespass.

Vogel and one of the juveniles were also arrested on suspicion of possession of burglary tools, DPD said.