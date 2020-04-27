Denver police arrest woman for allegedly shooting and killing her boyfriend

27-year-old Jenny Nguyen was arrested for suspicion of first-degree murder for a shooting that occurred early in Northeast Denver.

DENVER — Police said an argument between a man and woman turned deadly early Saturday morning.

Jenny Nguyen, 27, has been arrested for suspicion of first-degree murder, according to Denver police.

Police said they responded to a call of shots fired and a car crash near East 54th Avenue and Yampa Street just after midnight Saturday.

When officers arrived they found a heavily-damaged Ford Fusion in a field with a man inside. The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead just after 2:30 a.m., according to a probable cause (PC) statement.

Officers found a bullet casing inside the crashed Ford, and five other casings outside of a home on E. 54th, according to the PC statement.

Officers also found a driver’s license belonging to Jenny Nguyen in the front seat, according to the PC statement.

Officers ran a police records check on Nguyen and the shooting victim’s name and found that police had responded to at least two domestic violence incidents involving Nguyen and the shooting victim in 2019, according to the PC statement.

Investigators talked with the dead man’s mother who told police that her son was probably at his girlfriend’s home near E. 54th and Tower Road. The mother told police her son’s girlfriend’s name is Jenny Nguyen, according to the PC statement.

The mother told police that while her son and Nguyen were back together, Nguyen had started another relationship with another man and wanted to continue her relationship with her son, according to the PC statement.

Police got a search warrant for a home in the 17900 block of E. 54th Ave. Police said Jenny Nguyen came out the back of the house and was taken into custody, according to the PC statement.

Nguyen was taken to Denver Police headquarters to be interviewed.

The PC statement said an investigator asked Nguyen about her involvement in the death. Nguyen lowered her head, closed her eyes and did not answer questions, according to the PC statement.

A forensic specialist with the Denver Police Crime Lab said a clip from the home security system where Jenny Nguyen was taken into custody appeared to have been deleted, according to the PC statement. He added the cameras seemed to be in working order as there was video of events before and after the shooting.

Nguyen is currently being held in the Denver jail without bail.