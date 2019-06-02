DENVER — A man was killed behind the Regis Motel along East Colfax Avenue at Valentia Street a year ago on Wednesday. The Denver Police Department is asking for the public's help to solve this crime.

Richard Young, known to his friends as "Panic," was found dead on Feb. 6, 2018, around 7:15 a.m. behind the Regis Motel, according to DPD. He was known to frequent that area and was "well thought of by many along the E. Colfax corridor," according to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

The investigation into Young's murder is ongoing. Numerous witnesses have been interviewed, additional information is needed to bring the person(s) who killed Young to justice.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. You can remain anonymous and become eligible for a possible cash reward up to $2,000.

