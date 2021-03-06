'This was a senseless thing to happen to him': Murder victim's father pleads to find son's killer

"I couldn't believe that it was true," Robert McLaughlin said. "He was a great kid with a big heart and this was a senseless thing to happen to him."

DENVER — All they have is a name and a neighborhood but Denver Police are hoping the public can help find a man they believe may have crucial information regarding a man's shooting death.

Authorities are looking for a Capitol Hill resident named "Paul" in connection with Gary McLaughlin's homicide.

According to Denver Police on May 28 around 3:00 a.m., McLaughlin,35, was shot and killed near East 12th Avenue and North Sherman Street.

"I couldn't believe that it was true," Gary's dad, Robert McLaughlin, said. "He was a great kid with a big heart and this was a senseless thing to happen to him."

Authorities haven't made any arrests but are looking for someone named 'Paul' who lives in the area and might have some information. Police have not said if 'Paul' is a person of interest or a suspect in this case.

Gary's dad just hopes anyone with information comes forward.

"We all as a family hope they find the person that did it," he said.

Anyone with information about McLaughlin's killing is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

