Police investigating separate shootings, stabbing in Denver

The shootings happened at around 2 a.m. Saturday, Denver Police said.

DENVER — The Memorial Day weekend started off violently early Saturday morning in Denver.

Separate shootings and a stabbing sent three people to area hospitals.

Denver Police Department (DPD) tweeted about the first shooting at about 2 a.m. Saturday.

That shooting occurred in the 3300 block of North Clay Street in the Potter Highlands neighborhood. A man was hit by gunfire and then taken to a hospital, police said. His condition and the extent of his injuries were not known, police said.

Another shooting was reported by police at about the same time as the first shooting. The second shooting happened in the 16200 block of East 40th Avenue. That location is just west of North Airport Road and Peña Boulevard.

Police said the shooting victim was a man. He was taken to a hospital, but his condition and extent of injuries were not known, according to police.

At around 5:30 a.m., police tweeted that a man had been stabbed near East Smith Road and North Monaco Street. That area is a few blocks south of Interstate 70 near the railroad tracks.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital, but again did not have information on the man's injuries or his condition.

Police said they were working to identify suspects in each of the three cases.

According to Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen, gun crimes are up about 73% year-to-date compared to the city's three-year average.

As of Monday, May 23, there had been 39 murders in Denver, which is a 35% increase over the three-year average. At the same time last year, there were 34, which was a 15% increase over the three-year average.