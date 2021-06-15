x
DPD provides update on deadly officer-involved shooting

Officers responded to a report of a man firing shots into a vehicle near East Colfax Avenue and Uinta Street, according to DPD Division Chief Ron Thomas.

DENVER — Denver Police (DPD) provided an update to a deadly officer-involved shooting that occurred Sunday evening. The briefing was scheduled for at 2:30 p.m. at DPD Headquarters.

The shooting happened near East Colfax Avenue and Yosemite Street in East Denver, near the Aurora city limits. 

On Sunday, DPD Division Chief Ron Thomas said they were called to the area around East Colfax Avenue and Uinta Street for a man firing a gun into a vehicle. Witnesses told police the suspect, later identified as 30-year-old Duane Manzanares Jr., was walking east on Colfax.

Officers saw that Manzanares had a weapon tucked in his waistband, Thomas said. Officers ordered Manzanares to drop his weapon, but he refused and threatened officers with the weapon, Thomas added.

Multiple officers fired their weapons, hitting Manzanares, Thomas said. Manzanares later died at a hospital, DPD said. No officers were injured in the shooting.

The officers involved in the shooting are on administrative leave, DPD said.

