Police try to identify person who drove onto sidewalk, striking a pedestrian

A pedestrian was seriously hurt when they were hit by a car that drove onto the sidewalk near North Perry Street and West 16th Avenue.

DENVER — Denver Police are looking for information on a driver who went onto a sidewalk and hit a pedestrian, causing serious injuries, on Friday near Sloan's Lake.

The crash happened at 12:58 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Perry Street and West 16th Avenue, which is near the southeast corner of Sloan's Lake. A driver in a Ford Escape went onto a sidewalk, striking a person who was walking north, police said.

The driver fled the scene of the crash without stopping or leaving any information, police said. Officers later found the car involved in the crash in the 600 block of North Utica Street.

Police and Metro Denver Crime Stoppers released a photo of the car involved in the crash.

Here's a street view of where the crash happened, near the intersection of North Perry Street and West 16th Avenue.

Anyone with information can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

