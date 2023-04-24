Police investigating double homicide in northwest Denver

Officers were called to investigate a report of two unresponsive people inside a building in the 4100 block of West 38th Avenue at around 12:20 p.m.

DENVER — Officers are developing suspect information after two people were killed in northwest Denver Monday, the Denver Police Department said.

Police said around 12:20 p.m., officers were called to investigate a report of two people unresponsive inside a building in the 4100 block of West 38th Avenue, which is between Tennyson Street and Perry Street.

Police said the two people died, and officers are investigating their deaths as homicides. They said they don't yet have any suspect information to share, but they don't believe there is any danger to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.



