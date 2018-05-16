Denver police issued a statement Wednesday after going into a charter school downtown in search of an attempted-murder suspect last month.

Members of the Denver Police Department - working with Denver Public Schools Safety and Security - entered Rise Up Community School on April 24 to search for a suspect from an incident that occurred in Lakewood the night before, according to the news release from DPD.

Denver police said based on the information they received, they believed the suspect might be in the school during regular classroom hours -- and posed a threat to the students and staff there.

Officers set up a perimeter outside the school to make sure the suspect couldn't escape, DPD said. They received confirmation, officers said, that the suspect was in the school. The info from staff and the nature of the allegations meant officers didn't need a search warrant for the school, the Police Department said.

After working with the principal, officers swept the school but didn't find the suspect.

No officers drew their weapons while inside the school, DPD said.

DPD met with Rise Up's principal after the incident to try and figure out the best way to handle situations like that in the future.

No information was publicly made available about the incident at the time. Denver police pointed 9NEWS to Lakewood Police to find out if the suspect was ever apprehended.

9NEWS has reached out to Denver Public Schools to find out more about what happened at this charter school downtown.

Rise Up is located at 2342 Broadway downtown.

© 2018 KUSA