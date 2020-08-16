x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

Crime

Denver Police to shoot live rounds Tuesday to calibrate gunshot detection system

Officers will conduct gunfire tests between 4 and 10 p.m. at nine locations around downtown, Civic Center and Capitol Hill, DPD said.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) said officers will conduct gunfire tests Tuesday evening to calibrate its gunshot detection system.

DPD said that the tests will take place between 4 and 10 p.m. in nine locations around downtown, Civic Center and Capitol Hill.

The gunshot detection system uses a network of acoustic sensors to detect when a gun is fired and accurately determines the location of the gunfire, according to DPD.

The tests will involve a sequence of gunshots, followed by confirmation of the sound detection by the system.

DPD said a bullet trap will be used during the tests to ensure public safety and that no bullets will be fired into the air or the ground.

"By quickly notifying police with detailed information, the system helps to speed police response, has the potential to save the lives of shooting victims, increases weapons-related arrests, and enhances neighborhood safety," DPD said in a statement. "This system is part of DPD’s comprehensive gun violence reduction strategy."

DPD said that while the system is effective, anyone who hears gunshots can report it by calling 720-913-2000.

RELATED: Denver Police: Gun thefts, shootings on the rise in 2020

RELATED: BNSF Railway officer released from hospital after stabbing, shooting in Denver

RELATED: Shots fired into vehicle driving on Colorado Boulevard; 2 people hit

RELATED: After deadly Green Valley Ranch fire, former investigator details why arson is so difficult to solve

RELATED: Denver City Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca proposes replacing DPD with ‘peace force’

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Local stories from 9NEWS