DENVER — Denver Police (DPD) said they are investigating a homicide that left one man dead in the alley between the 800 block of Navajo Street and Mariposa Alley Saturday morning.

The victim was described as an adult male, police said.

Detectives are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the victim's death, according to police.

DPD is asking anyone with any information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

