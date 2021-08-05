Public's help needed in Denver homicide investigation

Denver Police said two cars may be involved in the Aug. 4 homicide that happened early Wednesday morning near Central Park.

DENVER — Denver Police Department (DPD) is investigating a homicide that happened Wednesday in the 8100 block of E. 39th Ave. near Central Park and they need help from the public to locate two cars that may be involved.

When police arrived to the area they found a victim deceased. Police need help locating what could be a 2000s Volvo Sedan S40 and a Ford F150 truck captured in surveillance footage.

#Denver, investigators need your help locating the pictured vehicles that are possibly connected to this homicide. If you recognize them or have any information regarding this investigation, call @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-7867 — you can remain anonymous and earn a cash reward! pic.twitter.com/AwrVgU0G2S — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) August 5, 2021

Anyone who recognizes the vehicles above or has information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.