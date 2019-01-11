DENVER — Denver Police are investigating two early morning shootings that injured three people in downtown Denver.

Police tweeted about the first shooting around 2:26 a.m. Friday. The shooting took place at 14th and Market streets, according to police.

In the tweet police said two victims, a male and a female, had been injured and transported to the hospital.

About an hour later, police tweeted an update that they had arrested a man in connection to the shooting.

The second shooting took place at 19th and Blake streets. DPD tweeted information out about 3 a.m. A man was shot in the shoulder and transported to the hospital.

Police did not have a suspect in custody at the time of their tweet.

Both shootings remain under investigation.

This story will be updated as soon as more information is available.

