1 man killed in overnight shooting in Denver

Denver Police are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

DENVER — Denver police are investigating a shooting that killed a man overnight.

Denver Police Department (DPD) tweeted about the shooting that happened in the 2400 block of North Downing Street, late Saturday night. That's near East 24th Avenue.

The man was originally transported to the hospital for his injuries, a tweet from DPD said.

DPD did not have any suspect information to release early Sunday morning, according to an update from the department's twitter account.

#DPD UPDATE - RE - 2400 Blk Downing St: This case is now being investigated as a Homicide. The victim is identified as an Adult Male. At present there is no suspect information, however, matter remains an active investigation. #Denver — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) August 9, 2020

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

