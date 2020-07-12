Police: Man found dead in alley was victim of shooting

The victim was found Monday morning in the area of Grove Street and West 40th Avenue, Denver Police said.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) said Monday it was investigating a fatal shooting in the Berkeley neighborhood in west Denver.

The victim, a man, was found dead about 7:50 a.m. in an alley in the area of Grove Street and West 40th Avenue, according to DPD. That's just west of Federal Boulevard and about a block east of Skinner Middle School.

At first, DPD said it was conducting a death investigation at that location. On Monday afternoon, police said it appeared the victim had been shot and the incident was being investigated as a homicide.

There was no suspect information available, said a DPD spokesperson.

The identity of the victim will be released later by the Denver Medical Examiner's Office.

Anyone with information on the shooting can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or metrodenvercrimestoppers.com.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.