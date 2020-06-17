Denver Police investigate fatal stabbing at National Western Complex

The complex is currently operating as an auxiliary homeless shelter for up to 600 men during COVID-19.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is investigating a stabbing at the National Western Complex located near 4600 North Humboldt St.

Police said an adult man was transported to a local hospital and later died as a result of his injuries.

Another adult man is in custody. Officers and detectives are conducting interviews with witnesses and processing the active crime scene, said Denver police.

The complex is currently operated by the Denver Rescue Mission as an auxiliary homeless shelter for up to 600 men during COVID-19. It's not clear if the stabbing happened inside or outside the building.