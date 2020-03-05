Denver police investigate homicide near Capitol building

Denver police said a man was killed in what appears to be an assault with no weapons.

DENVER — A woman is being held for investigation of first degree murder after the death of a man near the state Capitol building.

According to a tweet from the Denver Police Department (DPD), officers were at East Colfax Avenue and North Grant Street on a death investigation Saturday afternoon.

DPD later tweeted that the death was being investigated as a homicide, and that officers were working to determine what led up to the altercation. They were also investigating the nature of the relationship between the victim and the person who killed him, if there was one, according to the tweet.

Police said the incident appears to have been a physical assault with no weapons, and that a woman is being held for investigation of first degree murder.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.