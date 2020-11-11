Police looking for suspect after fatal shooting in west Denver

The shooting happened in the 1400 block of Xavier Street in west Denver Tuesday afternoon.

DENVER — Denver Police are looking for a suspect after a fatal shooting Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the 1400 block of Xavier Street in west Denver, police said. That's three blocks east of Sheridan Boulevard and about a block south of Colfax Avenue.

Investigators were working on getting a description of the suspect.

UPDATE: One adult male was pronounced deceased at the scene. Investigators are working to develop more info about this incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to call @CrimeStoppersCO by calling 720-913-STOP — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) November 11, 2020

Anyone who might have information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.